Executive orders signed by Page, Lt. Gov Kehoe declaring State of Emergency

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Executive Order was signed Tuesday to declare a State of Emergency in Missouri.

Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency. By signing the order, Page said it enables the state to ask for federal funding. “If granted, it will provide relief for residents for damage and free up funding for small businesses,” he tweeted.

This afternoon I signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in @STLCounty related to flooding. This enables the state to ask for federal funding. If granted, it will provide relief for residents for damage and free up funding for small businesses. pic.twitter.com/iSlK2iH6Ce — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) July 26, 2022

Shortly after Page announced he had signed the order, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, acting on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, signed Executive Order 22-05. The order declares a State of Emergency exists in Missouri and activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows for local jurisdictions to receive assistance from state agencies.

“With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians,” Parson said. “Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury.”

The order signed by Kehoe is also the first step required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for Missouri to seek a federal Major Disaster Declaration is damage meets federal thresholds. Gov. Parson is currently on a trade mission to Germany and the Netherlands.

Today, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 in response to severe flooding occurring in the St. Louis region. https://t.co/xtNGuXggbX pic.twitter.com/BLeynxYdxC — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 26, 2022

The state of emergency comes following record rainfall in St. Louis with the most rain in 24 hours on record at over 9″ The previous record was 7.02″ set in 1915.

