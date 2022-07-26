Advertisement

Man shot, killed in Jennings

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in Jennings Monday evening, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 on Lillian near Goodfellow, which is close to the border that divides Jennings from St. Louis City. Officers say the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Other information was not immediately known. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

