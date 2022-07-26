Advertisement

One dead after being pulled from car submerged in water in St. Louis City

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died as heavy rainfall caused flash flooding across St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said they were flagged down in the area of Enright and Skinker after a person was believed to be in a car underwater. St. Louis City Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said they pulled the victim out of a car that was in eight feet of water once the car became visible.

About 70 people have been rescued, Jenkerson said.

READ: Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region

As of 11 a.m., News 4 Meteorologist Steve Templeton reported the area broke the all-time daily rainfall record from August 1915 as 8.99 inches of rainfall was observed.

