Man carjacked at gas station in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was robbed at a gas station in North City Monday.

Reports say the 23-year-old victim was parked at a gas pump at Christy’s Fuel Inc. when two armed suspects came out of a black Saturn and told him to get on the ground.

The victim complied and the suspects drove off in his 2005 silver Nissan followed by the other car. The investigation is ongoing.

