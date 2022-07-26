Advertisement

Man carjacked at gas station in North City

A man was robbed at a gas station in North City Monday.
A man was robbed at a gas station in North City Monday.(Pexels)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was robbed at a gas station in North City Monday.

Reports say the 23-year-old victim was parked at a gas pump at Christy’s Fuel Inc. when two armed suspects came out of a black Saturn and told him to get on the ground.

The victim complied and the suspects drove off in his 2005 silver Nissan followed by the other car. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
2 women killed in St. Louis County crash
Emergency shelters open across St. Louis region following flash floods
Shooting generic
Teen shot during robbery attempt in North City
Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates