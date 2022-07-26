Foster homes needed after flooding at St. Clair County Animal Services

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Gateway Pet Guardians is in urgent need of foster homes after St. Clair County Animal Services became flooded Tuesday.

“We need people to step up to foster a dog or cat for at least 1 week,” said Jill Henke, Director of Community programming. “Our shelter was at maximum capacity prior to this flooding, so the only way for us to help these animals is to find foster homes for them.”

Gateway Pet Guardians said they are in emergency mode to set up temporary sheltering. Some of the animals housed there are standing in water.

“We are waiting for the pet stores to open so we can purchase much needed supplies, so donations are desperately needed to help us cover the cost of these supplies,” said Henke. The most needed supplies are large wire crates, metal bowls, litter boxes and soft treats.

Donations can be made here or can be mailed or dropped off at the shelter located at 725 N. 15th Street, East St. Louis, IL 62205. If you are able to foster a pet, please submit your application here.

Anyone who lives in a surrounding community who needs help with their pet due to the flooding is asked to call 618-687-8007 Ext. 6.

