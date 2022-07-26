Advertisement

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for St. Louis County man last seen overnight

Jeffery Eaton, 61, was reported missing Tuesday from St. Louis County.
Jeffery Eaton, 61, was reported missing Tuesday from St. Louis County.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man last seen overnight.

Jeffery Eaton was reported missing from the 2300 block of Ritter Drive at 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a white “KC” shirt and jeans. Police said the 61-year-old has tattoo lettering on his fingers and a tattoo of a dot on his wrist. According to authorities, Eaton has a diminished mental capacity due to a stroke and has trouble walking.

Anyone with information regarding Eaton’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Peters has issued a voluntary water boil advisory for Savannah, Country Hill Farm, and...
St. Peters issues voluntary boil order due to water main breakage
Dr. Sam Page signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in St. Louis County on...
Executive orders signed by Page, Lt. Gov Kehoe declaring State of Emergency
FLASH FLOODING IN STL
Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region
Graphic
2 women killed in St. Louis County crash