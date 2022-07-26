Endangered Silver Advisory issued for St. Louis County man last seen overnight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man last seen overnight.

Jeffery Eaton was reported missing from the 2300 block of Ritter Drive at 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a white “KC” shirt and jeans. Police said the 61-year-old has tattoo lettering on his fingers and a tattoo of a dot on his wrist. According to authorities, Eaton has a diminished mental capacity due to a stroke and has trouble walking.

Anyone with information regarding Eaton’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

