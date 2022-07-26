Advertisement

Emergency shelters open across St. Louis region following flash floods

(KSFY)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several organizations have opened emergency shelters following heavy rains and flash flooding.

Richmond Heights Community Center: 8001 Dale Ave.

· Those coming to the shelter are being told to bring personal supplies needed to stay comfortable, such as a change of clothes and personal medications.

Maryland Heights Community Center: 2300 McKelvey Road

To get an emergency shelter added to this list, email Desk@KMOV.com.

