DoorDash to suspend operations locally due to flash flooding

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - DoorDash will momentarily stop delivering to customers in parts of the metropolitan St. Louis area following early morning flooding Tuesday.

“The safety of Dashers, merchants and customers is our top priority,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations across St Louis.”

DoorDash said this protocol will be in place until at least 2 p.m. as they monitor conditions.

