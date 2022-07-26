City of Chesterfield takes major step towards redeveloping mall site

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the once bustling Chesterfield Mall, you’ll find many empty storefronts. But you will also find activities like line dancing and the ever-popular pickleball courts.

The St. Louis-based owner, The Staenberg Group, has worked to keep people coming to the mall despite the big box stores and national retailers leaving.

Macy’s is the latest store to announce its departure from the mall. But Tim Lowe with The Staenburg Group says that’s a necessary step towards the future of the site, a mixed-use development featuring residential, office space, retail, a supermarket and open space.

“There is a lot of potential here,” said Sarah Stevenson who walked the mall after dinner. “I want to see more unique places, more unique food.”

On Monday night, the Chesterfield City Council, in an 8-0 vote, approved a plan to establish a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission for the City of Chesterfield for the redevelopment of the mall site.

“It’s the first significant, meaningful step towards the potential redevelopment of the mall,” said Mayor Bob Nation.

Renderings from the Chesterfield Comprehensive plan give an idea of what the land could look like, a place to live, shop and work. But a specific vision and plan are currently being created.

Lowe says they are working on a master plan that could be ready in the coming weeks. The businesses currently inside the mall are on a short-term lease with a likely end date of December 2023. Lowe says he’s hopeful to start construction in 2024.

“It’s the evolution of real estate as old needs go away and new ones evolve,” said Bob Hardie, president of Keystone Construction. Their company transformed the outlet mall into what’s now known as The District, an entertainment complex. They’re also breaking ground this week on the Chesterfield Sports Complex, helping shape the future of the city.

“It’s become an area in the region where people are drawn to because of all the components that are in Chesterfield that serve the needs of the region,” said Hardie.

