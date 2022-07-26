4Warn Alert: Rainfall Slow to End This Afternoon, More Storms Possible Wednesday Morning

Weather Alert: Record rainfall hit St. Louis this morning with the most rain in 24-hours on record at over 9″. The previous record for 24-hour rainfall of 7.02″ August 19th-20th 1915. Generally 6″-12″ of rain has fallen with the highest in a swath from St. Charles County through St. Louis into the Metro East.

Heavy rain will taper off slower than expected through the afternoon and will remain light but keeping things damp. Also, small rivers and creeks will rise very rapidly, especially be careful around Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County which is forecast to rise to the 2nd highest level and near the record from 2008. St. Charles and St. Louis County creeks and rivers should be avoided.

This afternoon & evening: The afternoon will dry out slowly, then just an isolated shower or storm is possible this evening. It will turn more humid with a high in the mid 80s and a heat index in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight, Weather Alert For Flooding: More scattered storms are possible overnight. While we don’t expect the extreme rainfall like Tuesday morning, some downpours are possible in spots overnight into Wednesday morning. This could create some new flooding in areas that were hit the hardest Tuesday morning, especially in poor drainage areas.

Wednesday is also a Weather Alert Day for a low risk of a severe storm. We’ll keep you posted if the risk changes but for now much of the area is in the lowest level 1 risk with hail and wind the main threats. The afternoon and evening will be mostly dry with just an isolated storm possible. A strong storm may be possible but only if the atmosphere can recover from morning rain & clouds.

Thursday has yet another chance for storms. The timing is a bit more uncertain at this point, but plan for a chance of scattered storms through early Friday morning before the rain threat shifts south Friday afternoon.

