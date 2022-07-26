4Warn Alert: More Storms Possible Overnight-Wednesday Morning

Weather Alert: Record rainfall hit St. Louis this morning with the most rain in 24-hours on record at over 9″. The previous record for 24-hour rainfall of 7.02″ August 19th-20th 1915. Generally 2″-12″ of rain has fallen in the metro with a wide range because the highest rainfall was in a narrow swath from St. Charles County through St. Louis into the Metro East and down to Nashville, IL.

Also, be especially careful around small rivers and creeks that will be running high and moving swiftly. Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County has hit “Major Flood” level and will quickly fall today back into “Moderate Flood” level.

This afternoon & evening: The afternoon will dry out slowly, then just an isolated shower or storm is possible this evening. It will turn more humid with a high in the mid 80s and a heat index in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: More scattered storms are possible overnight, but it won’t be as widespread or as heavy. While we don’t expect the extreme rainfall like Tuesday morning, some downpours are possible in spots overnight into Wednesday morning. This could create some new flooding in areas that were hit the hardest Tuesday morning, especially in poor drainage areas.

Wednesday is also a Weather Alert Day for a low risk of a severe storm. For now much of the area is in the lowest level 1 risk with hail and wind the main threats. The afternoon and evening will be mostly dry with just an isolated storm possible. A strong storm may develop but only if the atmosphere can recover from morning storms & clouds.

Thursday has yet another chance for storms. The timing is a bit more uncertain at this point, but plan for a chance of scattered storms, perhaps even impacting the morning drive for a 3rd day in a row.

