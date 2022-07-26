4Warn Alert: Heavy Rain For Some Tonight, Isolated Severe Risk

Weather alert tonight: Heavy rain and flood threat for some, an isolated severe risk possible too. We may get too much rain from near and north/northeast of St. Louis that are in a Flash Flood Watch tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas will see over 2″ of rainfall with a sharp drop in totals south of the heaviest rain track. St. Louis looks to get 0.5″ to 1.5″ but less south and that total may quickly rise for areas north/northeast of the City.

Then Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day for a low risk of an isolated severe storm late afternoon and evening. The risk area is focused near and mainly south of St. Louis. It will be very humid though, so our high in the upper 80s will feel like upper 90s.

Wednesday is also a Weather Alert Day for another low risk of a severe storm. We’ll keep you posted if the risk changes but for now much of the area is in the lowest level 1 risk with hail and wind the main threats.

Thursday has yet another chance for storms, but it looks like the rain chances diminish after that with a nice weekend setting up with no 100-degree heat!

