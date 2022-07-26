4Warn Alert: Extreme Flash Flooding & Record Rainfall

Weather alert: Weather alert this morning for Extreme flash flooding! Avoid flooded out roads and turn around, don’t drown. Find a new path if you encounter a flooded road! Flash flooding is occurring in parts of St. Louis after a record rainfall and more rain falling this morning. 6″-10″ of rain has fallen, and it is not over yet. St. Louis has over 7.5″ of rain and it’s still coming down, which beats the previous record for 24-hour rainfall of 7.02″ August 19th-20th 1915.

Heavy rain will taper off by late morning, but the damage has been done with many flooded roads this morning. Brief gusts around 35-45 mph can take down trees in this saturated soil, so a fallen tree is possible in spots. Also, small rivers and creeks will rise very rapidly, especially be careful around Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County which is forecast to rise to the 2nd highest level and near the record from 2008. St. Charles and St. Louis County creeks and rivers should be avoided this morning.

This afternoon will be largely dry and very humid. But then late afternoon and this evening is a Weather Alert Day for a low risk of an isolated severe storm late afternoon and evening. The risk area is focused near and mainly south of St. Louis. It will be very humid though, so our high in the upper 80s will feel like upper 90s.

Wednesday is also a Weather Alert Day for another low risk of a severe storm. We’ll keep you posted if the risk changes but for now much of the area is in the lowest level 1 risk with hail and wind the main threats.

Thursday has yet another chance for storms, but it looks like the rain chances diminish after that with a nice weekend setting up with no 100-degree heat!

