2 women killed in St. Louis County crash

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two women were killed in a Monday morning crash in South County.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Telegraph Road. St. Louis County police said a witness reported a Chevrolet Colorado accelerated through a red light in front of Oakville Middle School and crashed into a Nissan Rogue.

The driver and passenger in the Rogue were later pronounced dead. They were identified as 58-year-old Lisa Driskell and 79-year-old Reba Maxey. A 12-year-old who was also in the car was taken to the hospital and released.

The driver of the Colorado was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

