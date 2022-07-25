Summer program helps students catch up academically

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Xavier Smith is one of the children, ages 6-16, enrolled in the summer program at Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club of St. Louis. He said he likes being there with his friends and likes all the things he can do.

“To play ball, hang out around people and to say hi to everybody,” he said.

This summer’s enrollment is almost back to the pre- COVID-19 pandemic level. That means more students are getting tutoring to help them regain ground academically, which was lost when schools switched to virtual learning during the pandemic.

Earl Strauther is deputy director.

“We do a lot of tutoring here, that’s one of our strong suits,” he said.

The most recent Missouri standardized testing showed student test scores slipped during the pandemic. Proficiency in English dropped 4 points, proficiency in math dropped 7 points and proficiency in science dropped 5 points.

Xavier’s father, Vincent Smith, Sr. said not only does he look forward to going but he’s pleased with the emphasis on academics.

“I’m happy about that because that’s your number one priority,” he said.

Strauther said the increased enrollment also means more students are getting a chance to develop their socialization skills.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.