St. Louis man details chaos at Dallas airport after woman opened fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – When gunfire rang out at one of the largest airports in the nation, a local man took to social media to detail the chaos.

Investigators said a woman dropped off at Dallas’ Love Field Airport Monday changed clothes in a bathroom and came out firing at the ceiling. Police shot the 37-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital.

“Everything went crazy back here in the terminal,” recalled St. Louis resident Mark Anderson. “So, all these gates here, people just started running toward the actual ramps that we all ran into, crammed into, so they could lock the door behind us.”

The airport was evacuated for a security sweep. Flights got back up and running late Monday afternoon.

