St. Louis man details chaos at Dallas airport after woman opened fire

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – When gunfire rang out at one of the largest airports in the nation, a local man took to social media to detail the chaos.

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Investigators said a woman dropped off at Dallas’ Love Field Airport Monday changed clothes in a bathroom and came out firing at the ceiling. Police shot the 37-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital.

“Everything went crazy back here in the terminal,” recalled St. Louis resident Mark Anderson. “So, all these gates here, people just started running toward the actual ramps that we all ran into, crammed into, so they could lock the door behind us.”

The airport was evacuated for a security sweep. Flights got back up and running late Monday afternoon.

