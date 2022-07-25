Advertisement

Rung For Women hoping survey sheds light on how the region can better support women in tech & STEM careers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A recent survey ranked St. Louis as one of the worst cities for women in technology careers.

The ranking is one reason Rung for Women is more determined than ever to change the professional landscape for women in St. Louis.

The organization has partnered with TechSTL for a survey that aims to “understand how the St Louis region can better support women in the workplace, particularly women who are entering and advancing in tech and STEM careers.” Click here to take the 10-minute, anonymous survey.

