News 4 partnering with local companies to build playground at the Boys and Girls Club

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – News 4 is partnering with six local companies for the 2022 Playground Project.

The community partners will help in building an outdoor playground for the children who are served daily by the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club. The kids will have a say in designing the playground. Construction updates will be featured on News 4.

This entire project is being made possible by donations from our community partners BJC HealthCare, CarShield, Scott Credit Union, Jim Butler Automotive Group, Andy’s Seasonings, and Offerpad.

