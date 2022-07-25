Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to robbing multiple cell phone, convenience stores in St. Louis County

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he robbed two convenience stores and two cell phone stores in St. Louis County in November 2018.

Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The crime spree took place over a 10-day span. Smith successfully robbed:

  • T-Mobile store in Creve Coeur on Nov. 15, 2018
  • MetroPCS store in Bridgeton on Nov. 21, 2018
  • Bucky’s Express in Overland and QuikTrip in Maryland Heights on Nov. 24, 2018

He tried to rob a 7-Eleven on the same day he robbed the two convenience stores, but authorities say he was unsuccessful. Smith would call the targeted stores to ask if a manager was on duty, believing that he would be more likely to access the safe if a manager was working. He also would walk by each store before a robbery and wait until there was only one employee inside and no customers before committing a crime. If a customer came in during a robbery, prosecutors say Smith would give up and flee.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 25. Prosecutors say they will ask for a 22-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Toddler beats medical condition by hiking 180 St. Louis area trails
Toddler beats medical condition by hiking 180 St. Louis area trails
Effort to resettle Afghan refugees in St. Louis to be outline in briefing
One person is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County early Monday morning.
1 injured after shooting in North County
Toddler beats medical condition by hiking 180 St. Louis area trails
Toddler beats medical condition by hiking 180 St. Louis area trails