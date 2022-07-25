Man pleads guilty to robbing multiple cell phone, convenience stores in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he robbed two convenience stores and two cell phone stores in St. Louis County in November 2018.

Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The crime spree took place over a 10-day span. Smith successfully robbed:

T-Mobile store in Creve Coeur on Nov. 15, 2018

MetroPCS store in Bridgeton on Nov. 21, 2018

Bucky’s Express in Overland and QuikTrip in Maryland Heights on Nov. 24, 2018

He tried to rob a 7-Eleven on the same day he robbed the two convenience stores, but authorities say he was unsuccessful. Smith would call the targeted stores to ask if a manager was on duty, believing that he would be more likely to access the safe if a manager was working. He also would walk by each store before a robbery and wait until there was only one employee inside and no customers before committing a crime. If a customer came in during a robbery, prosecutors say Smith would give up and flee.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 25. Prosecutors say they will ask for a 22-year sentence.

