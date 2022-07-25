Advertisement

Episode 194: Vails Brothers

Eric Vails says business is family. He and his brother operate Vails Brothers Shrimp Chicken...
Eric Vails says business is family. He and his brother operate Vails Brothers Shrimp Chicken and Fish. Their original location is on Delmar, just east of the Loop, and they just opened a second location in the Grove, bringing their food to a new customer base.(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eric Vails says business is family.

He and his brother operate Vails Brothers Shrimp Chicken and Fish. Their original location is on Delmar, just east of the Loop, and they just opened a second location in the Grove, bringing their food to a new customer base.

Eric says he’s always loved the food industry. He’s worked at several places and has started several different endeavors over the years, including Big Bella, his food truck he built from the ground up.

But success to him is building a place to pass down to his children. And, of course, the happy faces of his customers when they walk in the door to order hot honey catfish or what he describes as St. Louis- style fried chicken.

We sat down with Eric to talk about food, family, and chasing a dream.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Episode 193: Drunken Fish + Kimchi Guys
20 years in any business is a milestone to be celebrated, but it’s an especially big deal in...
Episode 193: Drunken Fish + Kimchi Guys
Episode 192: Serendipity Ice Cream
Just in time for National Ice Cream Day (July 17), beloved Serendipity Ice Cream is now open in...
Episode 192: Serendipity Ice Cream