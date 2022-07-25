Episode 194: Vails Brothers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eric Vails says business is family.

He and his brother operate Vails Brothers Shrimp Chicken and Fish. Their original location is on Delmar, just east of the Loop, and they just opened a second location in the Grove, bringing their food to a new customer base.

Eric says he’s always loved the food industry. He’s worked at several places and has started several different endeavors over the years, including Big Bella, his food truck he built from the ground up.

But success to him is building a place to pass down to his children. And, of course, the happy faces of his customers when they walk in the door to order hot honey catfish or what he describes as St. Louis- style fried chicken.

We sat down with Eric to talk about food, family, and chasing a dream.

