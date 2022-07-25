Advertisement

Civil rights leader honored in Belleville

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - A Metro East civil rights leader was honored in Belleville Monday.

The city’s mayor declared July 25 “Virginia Mitchell Day.” The single mother of eight children founded one of the first community centers for people of color in Belleville in 1964.

Members of her family gathered Monday for a candlelight service.

“You know, women weren’t allowed to own property, an African American woman, so there are a lot of taboos she couldn’t cross, and for her to rise up from all of that to be who she was and to leave the legacy for her children,” said Nancy Greer-Williams, Mitchell’s granddaughter.

Monday, the St. Clair County Historical Society was presented with Virginia Mitchell’s portrait as a lasting memorial.

