Bridge repairs to impact NB I-255 traffic this week in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Bridge repairs in Madison County will hamper traffic on northbound Interstate 255 this week.

Two right lanes and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Thursday. In addition, the far-right lane and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will remain closed nightly. All lanes are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Thursday.

During the closures, crews will be doing emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge carrying I-255 northbound over Horseshoe Lake Road.

