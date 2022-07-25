Bridge repairs to impact NB I-255 traffic this week in Madison County
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Bridge repairs in Madison County will hamper traffic on northbound Interstate 255 this week.
Two right lanes and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Thursday. In addition, the far-right lane and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will remain closed nightly. All lanes are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Thursday.
During the closures, crews will be doing emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge carrying I-255 northbound over Horseshoe Lake Road.
