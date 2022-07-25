4Warn Forecast: Cooler With Beneficial Rain
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Beneficial rain over the southern part of the viewing area this morning. Not much rain in the metro area today but more rain chances are coming tonight and through this week. There is a chance for some strong storms overnight tonight and again Wednesday. The threat remains low but keep an eye out and get an update before bed tonight and again Tuesday night.
Let’s talk temperatures. Here’s how hot it was during our Heat Wave:
Wednesday 100
Thursday 98
Friday 101
Saturday 105
Sunday 103
Highs this week should be in the 80s and that’s going to feel A LOT better!
