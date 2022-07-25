4Warn Forecast: Cooler With Beneficial Rain

Weather Discussion: Beneficial rain over the southern part of the viewing area this morning. Not much rain in the metro area today but more rain chances are coming tonight and through this week. There is a chance for some strong storms overnight tonight and again Wednesday. The threat remains low but keep an eye out and get an update before bed tonight and again Tuesday night.

Let’s talk temperatures. Here’s how hot it was during our Heat Wave:

Wednesday 100

Thursday 98

Friday 101

Saturday 105

Sunday 103

Highs this week should be in the 80s and that’s going to feel A LOT better!

