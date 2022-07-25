Advertisement

1 injured after shooting in North County

One person is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County early Monday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Chambers, just east of Halls Ferry, at around 12:15 a.m. Police said the shooting started from a domestic incident between two parties in separate cars. One person was taken to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

News 4 was on the scene when officers arrested a woman. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County early Monday morning.
1 injured after shooting in North County
(File)
Man dead after crash in Montgomery County, Ill.
Man found fatally shot in O’Fallon Park
Plane crash in Centralia, Illinois
1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois