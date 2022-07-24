Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash on I-170 near I-64
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist died in an accident that happened early Sunday morning on I-170 near I-64, police tell News 4.
The accident happened around 1:10 a.m. Terrence Clark, 37, of St. Louis, was riding a 2020 Kawasaki ZX14R northbound on I-170 just north of I-64 when he lost control of the motorcycle, which then hit the guardrail. Clark was then ejected.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
