Metro East man killed in late motorcycle crash

ELSAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A man from Lebanon, Illinois was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Elsah, Illinois Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100, a mile north of Mill Street. Dustin Brown, 26, was riding a 2012 Black Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 100 when the motorcycle went off the road to the right and hit a guardrail. The motorcycle then crossed the road and came to a rest in the left ditch.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

