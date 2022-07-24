Advertisement

Man found fatally shot in O’Fallon Park

A man was found fatally shot in O’Fallon Park in North City Saturday evening
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot in O’Fallon Park in North City Saturday evening.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. The victim is between 20 and 30-years-old.

Authorities are not sure if the man was shot inside the park or shot somewhere else and ran to the park for help.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

