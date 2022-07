FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man drowned in a pond in Franklin County Saturday night.

Police tell News 4 that Tyler McDermott, 28, was found floating face down in front of a wood dock in a pond in the 100 block of Apollo Drive in southern Franklin County just after 8:30 p.m.

Authorities are not sure how he got into the water.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.