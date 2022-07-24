Advertisement

Man dead after crash in Montgomery County, Ill.

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead after a crash in Montgomery County, Illinois Friday evening.

An initial investigation found a 34-year-old was driving west on Illinois Route 16, a quarter mile southwest of 5th street in Witt, in a 2016 Black Dodge Van. The van left the road to the right and hit an embankment and a tree.

Police said a 59-year-old passenger in the van was found dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for DUI Alcohol and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

No further information was released.

