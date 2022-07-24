Knee injury sends Matz back to IL
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cards starter Steven Matz is returning to the 15-day injured list with a knee sprain.
Matz goes back to the IL one day after he made his first start since missing two months with a shoulder injury. Matz injured his knee in Saturday night’s 6-3 win. Right-hander James Naile has been called up from Triple-A Memphis.
So far in 2022, Matz has made 10 appearances, with a 4-3 record with a 5.70 ERA.
