Heat Advisory Ends Tonight, Cooler Beginning Tomorrow

Weather Discussion:

A few spotty storms (30% chance) are possible this evening, mainly along and south of I-70. One or two of them could become strong to severe and produce strong winds. The severe weather threat should end around 8pm. Scattered storms are possible overnight and tomorrow as well as a cold front moves into the area and stalls.

This will keep rain chances going through Thursday. Not one day is looking like a complete washout. The best news with the front is that temperatures this week will be much cooler and we’ll be getting some much needed rain. We will generally be sitting in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Through The Weekend (KMOV)

