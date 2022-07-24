Advertisement

Goldschmidt, Arenado to miss Toronto series due to Canada’s vaccine mandate

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during against the Cincinnati...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two key cogs in the Cardinals offense will not be joining the team for the upcoming two-game series against the Blue Jays.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado will not be with the team in Toronto due to Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Cardinals face the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two are the latest in the list of players across baseball who have not made the trip north of the border. 10 Kansas Royals did not go to Toronto for a recent series against the Blue Jays due to their vaccination status.

Ivan Herrera, Conner Capel and Cory Spangenberg will be with the team in Toronto in place of Goldschmidt, Arenado, and Johan Oviedo, who according to reports, has an expired passport and cannot travel internationally.

