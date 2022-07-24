Goldschmidt, Arenado to miss Toronto series due to Canada’s vaccine mandate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two key cogs in the Cardinals offense will not be joining the team for the upcoming two-game series against the Blue Jays.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado will not be with the team in Toronto due to Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Cardinals face the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two biggest names yet not to make the trip to Toronto because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19: NL MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who will miss the series this week against the Blue Jays, Cardinals president John Mozeliak told St. Louis media. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 24, 2022

The two are the latest in the list of players across baseball who have not made the trip north of the border. 10 Kansas Royals did not go to Toronto for a recent series against the Blue Jays due to their vaccination status.

Ivan Herrera, Conner Capel and Cory Spangenberg will be with the team in Toronto in place of Goldschmidt, Arenado, and Johan Oviedo, who according to reports, has an expired passport and cannot travel internationally.

Johan Oviedo's passport is expired, so he will not be able to travel. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.