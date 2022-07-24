4Warn Alert: Nearly finished with the intense heat

Weather Discussion: Cloud cover ahead of tonight’s cold front will help keep temperatures lower compared to yesterday. In general, highs will range from the upper 90s to 100°. Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon which may be capable of isolated strong winds. The main rain activity arrives with tonight’s cold front, which should be through the area by midnight.

The front will stall south of our area and will keep rain chances through Thursday. Not one day is looking like a complete washout. The best news with the front is that temperatures this week will be much cooler. We will generally be sitting in the 80s and low 90s.

Through The Weekend (KMOV)

