Small airplane crashes in Centralia, Illinois

(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV) -- An airplane crashed in Centralia, Illinois with two people on board Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The single-engine Beechcraft A35 crashed around 2:10 p.m. in a residential area. News 4 reached out to the Centralia Fire Department about possible injuries but they have not responded.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. It is unclear at this time where the plane was going to.

