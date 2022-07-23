Advertisement

Red Cross aids family of 8 after South City fire

Firefighters battled an intense house fire in south St. Louis City early Saturday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled an intense house fire in south St. Louis City early Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 4100 block of Bingham at about 5 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said the two-story house showed heavy flames and was fully involved. The building was evacuated when residents became exposed to the fire.

Red Cross of Missouri was requested to assist a family of eight which included five children. One child received precautionary treatment from first responders. It is unknown at this time if anyone was seriously injured.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

