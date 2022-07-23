North City voters say they’re fed up with corruption as special election to replace indicted former alderman approaches

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A special election will be held August 2 to fill Ward 21′s vacant aldermanic seat.

The position was held by John Collins-Muhammad, but a federal corruption indictment forced him to resign.

“I’m telling you from the streets. There was never trust there. They just got caught too soon,” says local artist, Jamaican Ray.

Ray has decorated the streets of North City with Caribbean art for 10 years, but he says what his tools can’t erase is a decade of political corruption.

“These politicians just tell you what you want to hear,” Ray says.

Peter Sparks is a business owner and has invested in the development of the northside since the 1980′s.

“Usually the way politics is done in the City of St. Louis is, ‘I’ll help you but what are you going to do for me? " says Sparks, the 14th Street Artist Community Director.

There are four women running for the empty alderman seat. Democratic Committee member Laura Keys, retired union leader Joann Williams, former Alderwoman Melinda Long, and newcomer Ebony Moore.

Long and Moore did not respond to News 4′s request for an interview.

“They deserve better,” says Keys. “North St. Louis cannot continue to be the stepchildren of St. Louis City.”

“They’re fed up with the distribution and the lack of attention that we seem to be receiving from those in charge,” Williams says.

Both Keys and Williams say the district is in desperate need of funds. Especially money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that’s been left in limbo for months. The money can’t be distributed without an alderman to allocate it.

“I’m not asking anyone to give us anything. I think we’ve earned the right to get our fair share,” Williams says. The tax revenue, COVID-19 relief money, the Rams settlement money, and any money that’s available. north St. Louis has been deprived of a lot for a long time.”

“Everything is needed here. We cannot continue on this path with the services and the needs of the people that are not being met and not being heard,” Keys says.

Voters will make their decision in the four-candidate race in less than two weeks.

“You want politicians to have the public’s best interest in mind and that’s what we hope for,” Sparks says.

