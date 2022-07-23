Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammed to plead guilty to corruption charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed is expected to plead guilty in a federal corruption case.

According to court documents, Collins-Muhammed, who until recently, represented Ward 21, has entered a plea agreement with the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. He is accused of accepting cash bribes in exchange for tax breaks.

Former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed were also indicted in connection with the same scheme. They both claim they are innocent.

