East St. Louis advises people to stay at home after chemical spill

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A chemical spill on Missouri Avenue sparked the City of East St. Louis to advise some residents to stay at home while hazmat crews take care of the situation.

The city advised people who live from 25th-29th and from Bond Avenue to State Street to stay inside or avoid the area. East St. Louis first responders and St. Clair County hazmat teams are at the scene and are expected to have the spill cleared by 12 p.m.

In a Facebook post, East St. Louis said people who feel ill because of the leak should go to the emergency room.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said smoke was coming from a tanker trailer just after 7 a.m. The East St. Louis Fire Department requested a hazmat team for assistance. Authorities have not said the exact location of the spill. It is also unclear how big the spill was.

Two people were injured weeks ago after a chemical plant explosion in the same block.

News 4 has reached out to the East St. Louis Fire and Police Department, St. Clair County Emergency Emergency Management Agency and the East St. Louis mayor’s office for more information on the spill.

