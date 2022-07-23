4Warn Alert: Intense heat through tomorrow, then cooler next week

Weather Discussion: Saturday was the hottest day of the summer so far. We hit 105 degrees, which is 15 degrees above average. It’s also the hottest day at STL in 5 years.

Sunday is also hot with temperatures nearing 100°. Thankfully, relief is in sight. A cold front moves through Sunday night. In advance of it. a few strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat is damaging winds. Sunday is also a Weather Alert Day due to the heat and storm threat.

Once the front passes, the temperature will be considerably milder. 80s return Monday. As the front stalls nearby, there are on and off rain chances through Thursday. And we need every drop!

Through The Weekend (KMOV)

