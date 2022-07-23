2 teens arrested after officer-involved shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teens were arrested after an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis City Friday evening.

The incident happened when Special Operations Detectives saw a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe driving carelessly in the 3800 block of Page at around 7:39 p.m. An initial investigation found the car was reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department the same day.

Detectives watched the Hyundai before they were able to release spike strips at the intersection of Vandeventer and Evans ultimately stopping the car. An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old both ran from the car at the intersection of Vandeventer and Page. Special Operations Detectives followed the suspects on foot.

Police said the 18-year-old ignored the verbal commands of a detective who identified himself and was wearing a black vest with the word “POLICE” on it. The teen then pulled out a gun from his waistband before the detective fired shots at him. He then threw his gun to the ground and was arrested without further incident. Officials said the detective feared that the 18-year-old was going to shoot at him.

The 17-year-old was later caught and arrested after a foot chase with other detectives in the area. No injuries were reported.

The Force Investigation Unit is investigating.

