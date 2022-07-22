Woman charged in stabbing, victim in critical condition
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 55-year-old woman was charged in connection to a stabbing earlier this week in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
Police allege Wanda Jackson of St. Louis stabbed a man in the 4000 block of Kennerly Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. The man had cuts in his neck and was taken to the hospital. He is in critical and unstable condition.
Police said this is believed to be a domestic incident. Jackson was arrested where the stabbing happened on Wednesday.
