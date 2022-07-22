Woman charged in stabbing, victim in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 55-year-old woman was charged in connection to a stabbing earlier this week in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police allege Wanda Jackson of St. Louis stabbed a man in the 4000 block of Kennerly Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. The man had cuts in his neck and was taken to the hospital. He is in critical and unstable condition.

Police said this is believed to be a domestic incident. Jackson was arrested where the stabbing happened on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.