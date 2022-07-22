Advertisement

Teen arrested after shooting 17-year-old in Lincoln County

Christopher Smith is being held at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Jail with a $250,000 cash only bond.
Christopher Smith is being held at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Jail with a $250,000 cash only bond.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head overnight Wednesday.

According to Lincoln County deputies, Christopher Smith allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy in the back of the head just past 1:30 a.m.in the 200 block of Goodwood Farms Drive.

Smith, who was staying with family in St. Peters, was arrested. He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

