Taste of Greek Fest to be held in St. Louis County this weekend

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) - We are more than a month away from Greek Fest in the Central West End, but St. Nicholas Church is giving everyone an early start to try the food.

Saturday and Sunday, you can try Greek food and pastries, listen to live music and sample olive oils at Taste of Greek Fest, which is being held in Town and County.

It runs from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at St. Nicholas Family Life Center on S. Outer Forty Road, The food costs money, but parking and admission are free.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.