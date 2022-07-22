St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park to host outdoor program for kids

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park is offering a family Outdoor Discovery Program three Saturdays in August and September.

The three-session program will be held on August 27, September 24 and October 22. The program will teach kids 5 and up about native wildlife through science activities. Each day will have a morning session from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m.

Those wanting to register can find more information here. The sessions are limited to 20 participants. It is free for low to moderate-income families living in north St. Louis County.

