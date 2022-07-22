Advertisement

St. Louis man dies after taking social media challenge in South Dakota

Hiking trail featured in a social media challenge
After only one South Dakota company bid for the partnership, the four out of state companies were selected because of what the Department of Tourism sees as new and fresh ideas to give South Dakota tourism a broader appeal.(KOTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A St. Louis man who was hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota that was featured in a social media challenge died when he and another hiker ran out of water.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Maxwell Right, of St. Louis, was hiking in Badlands National Park Wednesday when he collapsed and died of suspected dehydration and exposure.

A 21-year-old man from Missouri who was hiking with Right was flown to a Rapid City hospital, where he was placed under observation for exposure and dehydration. The weather in the park has approached 100 degrees most of the week.

Pennington County has put out numerous public service announcements warning hikers to be prepared for the elements and stay on marked trails.

