Police investigate after squad car was hit in Sauget chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night.

Sauget police said they were chasing a car into St. Louis just before 10 p.m. The suspect’s car ran into a squad car at Virginia and Potomac in South City.

It is unknown at this time if any officers were hurt. A suspect was taken into custody.

