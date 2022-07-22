Advertisement

Police investigate after squad car was hit in Sauget chase

Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night.

Sauget police said they were chasing a car into St. Louis just before 10 p.m. The suspect’s car ran into a squad car at Virginia and Potomac in South City.

It is unknown at this time if any officers were hurt. A suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Drowning generic
Chesterfield man drowns while kayaking in Meramec River
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared an emergency due to the recent intense heat wave.
Governor Parson declares emergency due to heat wave
Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night.
Police investigate after squad car was hit in Sauget chase
blackface
Metro East mechanic says coworker put Blackface doll in his toolbox at local auto center