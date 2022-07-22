Missing Michigan girl reunited with family miles away in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Michigan girl was reunited with her father Thursday night after she was abducted three days earlier.

According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department, 6-year-old Elana Johnson was taken from her father’s home in the 2800 block of 8th Street in Muskegon Heights on July 18 by her non-custodial mother Seaniece Johnson.

The 6-year-old was found safe in St. Louis where two people were taken into custody. Police did not say if Johnson was arrested.

The FBI St. Louis Task Force will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday regarding the incident.

