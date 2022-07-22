Advertisement

Missing Michigan girl reunited with family miles away in St. Louis

Elana Johnson, left, was reported missing after her non custodial mother Seaniece Johnson...
Elana Johnson, left, was reported missing after her non custodial mother Seaniece Johnson abudcted her in Michigan.(Muskegon Heights Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Michigan girl was reunited with her father Thursday night after she was abducted three days earlier.

According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department, 6-year-old Elana Johnson was taken from her father’s home in the 2800 block of 8th Street in Muskegon Heights on July 18 by her non-custodial mother Seaniece Johnson.

The 6-year-old was found safe in St. Louis where two people were taken into custody. Police did not say if Johnson was arrested.

The FBI St. Louis Task Force will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday regarding the incident.

