Man linked to Felony Lane Gang sentenced to 42 months in prison for bank fraud scheme in Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old Florida man will spend over 3 years in prison for targeting several Illinois women in a bank fraud scheme.

Delvin Mills, 29, of North Lauderdale, Florida, allegedly used stolen driver’s licenses from residents living in Southern Illinois to cash stolen checks and steal money from various banks across Glen Carbon and Wood River in 2021. Mills is reportedly a member of the Felony Lane Gang, officials said.

When questioned, Mills told detectives he broke into cars to steal purses, wallets, IDs, and checkbooks. The stolen checks were made out to other people in the Felony Lane Gang. On July 19, 2021, Mills and Mary Thornhill drove to Region Banks and cashed a stolen check in Glen Carbon. The duo was arrested within minutes of leaving the bank.

Thornhill previously pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on Aug. 17.

