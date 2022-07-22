Local school districts facing bus driver shortage

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Many area districts are facing a severe shortage of bus drivers.

In the Rockwood School District, nine drivers retired after last school year and one more quit. “If I didn’t do anything differently, for planning for next school year, I would have 16 open routes with no drivers,” said Mike Heyman, Director of Transportation for the district.

According to Heyman, the district had to eliminate two bus routes due to the shortage. He said he’s pushing his current staff and busses to the limit.

“We’re putting our staff, our dispatchers, our routers, our safety personnel, our mechanics are outperforming bus routes in lieu of doing their assigned jobs. You can’t keep that going because they have jobs and then things fall apart,” he said.

Rockwood wanted to hire 20 drivers over the summer but was only able to get three on board. That means on top of losing two routes the district is consolidating bus stops and running buses near capacity.

Bus drivers at Rockwood start at more than $18 an hour.

The Francis Howell School District is currently looking for about 10 bus drivers. They are also hoping to increase their substitute bus driver pool.

At Francis Howell, bus drivers start at nearly $17 an hour. The district told News 4 they are not cutting any routes this year.

The Fort Zumwalt School District hired about 20 bus drivers this summer but are still looking for eight more. They said their bus routes are staying the same.

The Parkway School District is short 13 drivers. To cope, they are getting rid of bus service for some elementary students who live within a mile of the school.

The St. Louis Public School District switched bus companies over the summer. As of July 1, Missouri Central took over and is working now to hire more drivers. The district is working to make the transition as smooth as possible.

