Independent report on St. Louis County Justice Center made public

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An outside report looking into the St. Louis County Justice Center was made public Friday, highlighting the major needs and strengths of the facility. The review was presented to the Justice Services Advisory Board Friday morning.

The audit by CGL companies took about a year to complete. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page hired the company to conduct a review of the Justice Center’s operations.

“At the advice of the Justice Services Advisory Board, I sought this outside review so experts in criminal justice can help us build on the notable improvements that have been made at the Justice Center over the past two years,” Page said in a press release.

The review ended with more than 70 recommendations for the facility. CGL’s report mentions many of the recommendations are currently being implemented.

The main recommendation in the report was to increase staffing. In a presentation of the key points of the report, a CGL representative said the facility’s current posts and operations require 338 staff. There is currently only funding for 266 staff. The report recommended a proposed plan that would include 346 full-time staff.

The report said hiring more staff could reduce overtime spending by $1.2 million. It also mentioned that negative perception of the Justice Center has impacted staff hiring and retention.

The report said the facility felt safe and orderly, despite negative public perception. The staffing issues are being addressed, it said.

Part of the review included talking to more than 90 staff at the facility, many of them long-time staff. The report relayed concerns staff had with transparency in the promotion process and recommended the facility assign a team of people to recommend revisions.

A CGL representative said the Justice Center work environment is better than it was five or six years ago. They cited deaths in recent years that had a big impact on the employees.

